Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala pours $10B into TWG Global

Mubadala has put a fresh spin on Gulf sovereign wealth funds’ seemingly insatiable appetite for foreign investments — by selling a piece of its asset management business to an American private equity firm.

A two-way deal with TWG Global, the investment firm led by Guggenheim Partners founder Mark Walter and entertainment financier Thomas Tull, will see TWG invest $2.5 billion for a 5% stake in Mubadala Capital, only the second time an outside investor has been allowed to own a piece of the Abu Dhabi fund. Mubadala Capital, for its part, is leading a $10 billion investment in TWG’s $15 billion equity raise, the companies said.

The relationship gives Abu Dhabi’s second-largest sovereign fund exposure to TWG’s partnerships and holdings that include sports franchises like the LA Dodgers, LA Lakers, and Chelsea soccer club. “One thing is clear: the lines between allocator, manager, and owner are blurring fast,” Global SWF said of the deal.

AD

The deal is also one of many signs to come of the UAE’s decade-long commitment to invest $1.4 trillion in the US.