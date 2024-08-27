Zuckerberg says Biden administration ‘pressured’ Meta to censor COVID-19 content

Mark Zuckerberg said Meta was “repeatedly pressured” by the Biden administration to censor material during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told a congressional committee that he regretted not being “more outspoken” about the issue, and said the company would in future push back if any administration tried to make it “compromise our content standards... in either direction.”

Social media firms are under increasing scrutiny over moderation: Elon Musk’s X is accused of being “the top platform for hosting Hamas videos,” The Times of London reported, and Telegram, whose founder Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris on Saturday, is allegedly home to significant child sexual abuse material.

AD

Platformer noted that the company refuses to answer “almost any law enforcement request,” which “has enabled some truly vile behavior.”