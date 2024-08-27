Zelenskyy vows response after second day of Russian attacks

Kyiv will “undoubtedly respond” to Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, after hundreds of drones and missiles hit Ukraine’s power grid for a second day, killing at least 11.

Kyiv said it had downed 201 out of 236 weapons, but acknowledged “a lot of damage in the energy sector” as Moscow attempts to degrade Ukraine’s power supplies ahead of winter.

AD

Zelenskyy earlier called again for allies to help shoot down incoming drones and to end constraints on the firing of long-range weapons into Russia.