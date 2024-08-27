Venetian craft fair centers life in miniature

Life in miniature is a major theme of this year’s Homo Faber craft fair in Venice, art-directed by Challengers director Luca Guadagnino. Tiny objects have long sparked wonder for their playful, escapist qualities and ability to evoke the power of noticing — as well as being an expensive marker of status, the Financial Times wrote.

Miniature artworks being exhibited at Homo Faber in September include a replica Japanese koi pond and a 1/12-scale architectural model of Versailles’ Salon de la Paix. “Everyone has experience of playing with small things as a child,” said one miniaturist. “It touches their inner childhood soul and memories.”