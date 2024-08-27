UN chief issues ‘global SOS’ over fast-rising Pacific

The head of the United Nations issued a “global SOS” over rapidly-climbing sea levels in the Pacific Ocean.

Speaking in Tonga, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the ocean is rising at an unprecedented rate and threatening residents of tiny Pacific island nations.

“This is a crazy situation. Rising seas are a crisis entirely of humanity’s making, a crisis that will soon swell to an almost unimaginable scale, with no lifeboat to take us back to safety,” he said.

Pacific islands are uniquely threatened by climate change. Rising sea levels are pushing residents from their homes, and erosion and flooding are shifting the landscape.