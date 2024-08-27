Justice Department files new election interference indictment against Trump

US Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a revised indictment charging Donald Trump with election interference, in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling granting broad immunity to former presidents for “official acts.”

The indictment kept the four original charges intact, including conspiracy to defraud the US, but removed all allegations of Trump’s attempts to pressure the Justice Department into promoting his false claims of election fraud. The Supreme Court ruled in July that Trump’s interactions with the department were part of his official duties as president.

The indictment’s language was also altered to emphasize that Trump’s other actions, such as attempting to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the election in 2020, were conducted outside of his presidential duties.