Britpop band Oasis announce reunion tour

Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed that Oasis will reform for a series of live shows in the UK and Ireland next year.

The brothers have not been on speaking terms since they broke up in 2009 following a backstage brawl at a gig in Paris, but have apparently kissed and made up.

Oasis was one of the biggest bands of the Britpop movement and a standard-bearer for Britain’s brief 1990s cultural resurgence — more than 2.5 million people tried to get tickets for one 1996 concert — despite being, in essence, a Beatles knock-off even down to the funny little round glasses Liam wears.

A band statement announced “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over.”