Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Britpop band Oasis announce reunion tour

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Aug 27, 2024, 6:15am EDT
Europe
FILE PHOTO: Members of British rock band Oasis rhythm guitarist Gem Archer, lead guitarist Noel Gallagher, bass guitarist Andy Bell and lead vocals Liam Gallagher pose during a news conference in Hong Kong February 25, 2006./File Photo
File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed that Oasis will reform for a series of live shows in the UK and Ireland next year.

The brothers have not been on speaking terms since they broke up in 2009 following a backstage brawl at a gig in Paris, but have apparently kissed and made up.

Oasis was one of the biggest bands of the Britpop movement and a standard-bearer for Britain’s brief 1990s cultural resurgence — more than 2.5 million people tried to get tickets for one 1996 concert — despite being, in essence, a Beatles knock-off even down to the funny little round glasses Liam wears.

AD

A band statement announced “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over.”

AD