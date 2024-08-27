Kenya student fee change sparks fresh protest threat

NAIROBI — A new university fees structure in Kenya threatens to reignite youth-led protests against the government after being met with anger from opponents who say poorer students will miss out on higher education.

Student leaders and lawmakers have called for demonstrations if the changes go ahead. Such a move could spark a fresh round of protests: More than 60 people died during demonstrations in recent weeks. Similar unrest could scupper another policy aimed at tackling the country’s deepening economic crisis. Other recent demonstrations forced the government to scrap tax rises.

The new model, called the University Fund, moves more costs to students through higher fees while reducing government funding and scholarships. It is being rolled out ahead of the new academic year. The plan will place students in different categories depending on their family income, the size of their family, and the number of children in school.

The change threatens to deepen anger directed at President William Ruto by youth activists and political rivals. He faced criticism over the new system during a televised town hall meeting on Sunday, with students and opposition lawmakers calling for changes.

“President Ruto should stop killing the education system in this country by making it a preserve of the rich,” said Paul Ongili, a lawmaker from the opposition Orange Democratic Movement party, adding that the new system “discriminates against students from poor families.”

Ongili said an estimated 100,000 students “will not join universities” due to high fees and many others would drop out, although he did not explain how he calculated that figure.