Dinosaur prints found 3,700 miles apart

Matching sets of dinosaur footprints were found on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Africa and South America split apart around 120 million years ago, but before then dinosaurs walked between the two, which were still part of the supercontinent Gondwana. Paleontologists found more than 260 prints 3,700 miles apart in Cameroon and Brazil, possibly along a migration route. The footprints are almost identical in shape and similar in age and geological context, according to the study published by the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science. Dinosaur footprints “are not rare,” the study’s lead researcher told CNN, but unlike bones they show behavior: “How they walked, ran or otherwise, who they walked with, what environment they walked through.”