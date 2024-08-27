Deadly militant attacks roil Pakistan

Pakistan’s prime minister said Tuesday that separatist militant attacks that have killed more than 70 were aimed at thwarting China-led infrastructure projects in the southwestern province of Balochistan. The $65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is one of the largest projects under Beijing’s global Belt and Road initiative and has helped Pakistan tap mineral resources in the poverty-stricken province, Reuters reported.

Ethnic separatists, who have previously attacked Chinese contractors there, want a larger share of the regional wealth and have also accused Pakistan of being complicit in Beijing’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims, The Diplomat reported.