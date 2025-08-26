Events Email Briefings
Eli Lilly’s weight loss pill clears latest trial

Aug 26, 2025, 6:32pm EDT
Eli Lilly logo on corporate office.
Mike Blake/Reuters

US pharma giant Eli Lilly said its anti-obesity pill hit weight loss targets in a recent trial, boosting its efforts to compete in the expanding market.

The findings help Lilly counter earlier trial results that underwhelmed investors, showing how closely the market is watching the development of anti-obesity pills, which would cost less than current injectable GLP-1 medications. Danish rival Novo Nordisk submitted its first weight loss pill for US approval in May, putting pressure on Lilly, which said Tuesday that its medication outperformed Novo’s.

Broadly, experts say the drugs’ potential in wide-ranging applications will have vast economic implications, boosting GDP through increased productivity and healthcare savings.

J.D. Capelouto
