Canada seeks to expand trade ties

Updated Aug 26, 2025, 8:33am EDT
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Canada looked to deepen relations with both Europe and South America as part of efforts to diversify trade ties in the face of US tariff threats.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s meetings this week in Germany, Latvia, and Poland will focus on trade, defense, and energy co-operation, CBC reported, with the Canadian leader adding that his country could play “an important role” in Ukraine.

Meanwhile Canadian officials said they would restart talks over a free-trade agreement with Mercosur, South America’s biggest trading bloc, negotiations which have been frozen since 2021: Last year, Canada sent more than three-quarters of its goods exports to the US.

A chart showing Canada’s top five countries for goods exports in 2024.
Prashant Rao
