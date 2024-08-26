Zelenskyy asks European neighbors for help in downing Russian drones after major attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked European neighbors for their support in striking down Russian drones and missiles after a major attack across the country that left at least five people dead.

“We could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbors operated in concert with our F-16s and air defense systems,” he said in a post on X.

The Russian strikes in the early hours of Monday — which Kyiv said involved more than 100 missiles and about 100 drones — also targeted Ukrainian energy and water supplies, the BBC reported. The onslaught came two days after a Russian missile strike on a hotel in the city of Kramatorsk killed a British safety adviser working with Reuters news agency.