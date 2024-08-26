Nigeria’s Chowdeck hopes to prove food delivery doubters wrong

A Nigerian company backed by Silicon Valley’s top startup incubator hopes to prove food delivery apps can take off in an underserved market littered with failures.

African e-commerce firm Jumia stopped delivering food in seven countries last December, as did Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt in Nigeria and South Africa.

But business is booming for Chowdeck, a food delivery app created three years ago that operates in Nigeria. It has doubled its daily deliveries to 40,000 in the three months since it raised $2.5 million from investors that included Y Combinator, Chowdeck’s chief executive Femi Aluko told Semafor Africa. It was Nigeria’s most downloaded food delivery app in the last month, according to tracking platform Similarweb.

Chowdeck’s new partnership strategy may partly explain the surge and offer a model for success. Earlier this month it reached a deal to exclusively deliver orders from Chicken Republic — one of Nigeria’s largest fast food chains — in the southern cities of Lagos and Ibadan. Aluko said deals with other chains are in the pipeline.

Other delivery services are competing in Nigeria. After two years operating a grocery delivery service in Nigeria, Angolan company Mano began delivering food in Lagos and Abuja this month. Glovo, a Spanish outfit that launched in Nigeria in 2021, reported a 166% increase in jollof rice orders on its app last month.

The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting estimates that the Nigerian food delivery sector was worth $936 million as of last year. The sector is poised to shoot past $2 billion by 2032, the research group said.