Mexicans say no to judicial overhaul

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Updated Aug 26, 2024, 7:04am EDT
North America
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
The News

Protests hit cities across Mexico against proposed judicial changes over fears they could undermine democracy.

Under the plans, all judges in Mexico would be replaced by elected ones, which experts say would lead to interest groups, including drug cartels, funding the campaigns of people who would do their bidding.

In an uncharacteristically critical statement, the US ambassador to Mexico said the reform was “a major risk to the functioning of Mexico’s democracy.” The plan could also “halt the economic integration of North America” as it would likely breach a regional free trade agreement, The Washington Post’s editorial board wrote.

