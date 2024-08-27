Harris will use human Donald Trump stand-ins, not AI, for debate prep

The Harris-Walz campaign will not use an AI-generated Donald Trump as a stand-in for the former president during debate prep, a spokesperson told Semafor.

Why did we ask? Sheera Frenkel of the New York Times reported on the Hard Fork podcast that an undisclosed tech company pitched the Biden campaign on creating an AI-generated version of Donald Trump as a sparring partner. It never happened, but that was Biden. Now there’s a new, younger candidate from the Bay Area who promised to make sure “we lead the world into the future on space and artificial intelligence” in her convention speech. We thought it was worth checking in.

The Harris campaign did not respond directly to a question of whether or not they received the same offer to build an AI Trump, but they did make clear they aren’t using one now.

AD

“Currently, the only authorized campaign use of generative AI is productivity tools, such as data analysis and industry-standard coding assistants,” Harris-Walz spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg said in a statement to Semafor.