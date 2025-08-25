Why Republicans keep making anonymous liberals a problem for Democrats

The Republican nominee for governor of Virginia had the two best fundraising days of her campaign after a liberal activist protested her with an inflammatory sign that her party pushed to go viral, even after Democrats condemned it.

The episode began on Thursday evening, when Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears spoke at Arlington County’s school board, criticizing its gender-inclusive policies that have caused the Trump administration to threaten a loss of federal funding. Among the supporters of the policy who rallied outside against Earle-Sears was Anita Martineau, who carried a sign reading: “If trans can’t share your bathroom then blacks can’t share my water fountain.”

Earle-Sears’ campaign confirmed in person that the sign was real, then circulated the image on social media. A spokesman for Democratic nominee Abigail Spanberger quickly denounced the sign, as did local Democrats. We of Action, a local group whose logo was on Martineau’s shirt, soon called the sign “racist” and said that the activist was “no longer affiliated” with it.

But Republicans were already at work in the meme mines, making Martineau’s sign infamous. The RNC, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz attacked it on X. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in small donations rolled into Earle-Sears’ campaign, according to Mark Harris, a general consultant for her.

The sign flap deflated Spanberger’s previously careful approach to the schools’ policies. Like every Virginia Democrat, she’d denounced the administration’s funding threat; last week, a campaign spokesman told Semafor that the candidate thought that LGBTQ equality decisions “are best made at the local level with local parental input.”

Yet for days, Republicans hammered Martineau and anyone who didn’t condemn her, as she avoided media requests and got shunned by the left. She’d joined a parade of liberal activists, writers, and pop culture figures, most relatively anonymous, whose culture-war tactics proved toxic enough to Democratic candidates to make them overnight celebrities for Republican campaigns.

“I spent a decade where I had to answer for any lunatic who showed up at a Republican rally,” said Harris. “This is about how the main constituency Abigail Spanberger cares about is rich elite white voters in northern Virginia.”