US arrests Kilmar Ábrego García and plans to redeport him

US immigration authorities detained Kilmar Ábrego García at a required check-in Monday, and said he would be processed for deportation to Uganda.

The Salvadoran citizen is at the center of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown: His detention comes days after he was released from custody while awaiting trial on human trafficking charges in Tennessee. The US had deported the sheet metal worker to El Salvador in March, where he was held in the country’s notorious CECOT prison, but returned to the US after courts found he had reasonable fear of persecution. Washington has alleged that he has links to an international criminal gang.

Kampala this month became the latest African nation to accept US deportees, though the arrangement precludes transferring convicted criminals.