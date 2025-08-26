Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump seeks to oust Fed governor

Eleanor Mueller
Eleanor Mueller
Congress Reporter, Semafor
Updated Aug 25, 2025, 10:41pm EDT
PoliticsBusiness
Lisa Cook
Jim Urquhart/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

President Donald Trump’s attempt on Monday to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook set the stage for a landmark battle over the central bank’s independence. Trump framed the dismissal as a response to an unproven allegation of mortgage fraud by one of his housing officials, writing that the allegation “calls into question your competence and trustworthiness as a financial regulator.” Cook earlier said she will “answer any legitimate questions” over her mortgages but has “no intention of being bullied to step down.”

Cook’s departure before her term ends in 2038 would create another vacancy for the president to fill as he seeks to pressure policymakers into lowering interest rates. Her dismissal is likely to be challenged in court. Trump’s other top target at the Fed, Chair Jerome Powell — who can’t as easily be attacked directly without risking major market moves — last week signaled the central bank was on track for a policy change regardless.

Title icon

Notable

  • The move is a “stunning escalation of [Trump’s] attacks on the US central bank,” the FT wrote.
  • “Many outside observers consider Ms. Cook a relative ‘dove’ … who generally supports lower interest rates,” per The New York Times.
AD
AD