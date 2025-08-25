Trump gets into DC funding drama

President Donald Trump is signaling plans to ask Congress for $2 billion to “beautify” the three-mile radius around the Capitol and White House.

“It’s going to be beautiful — all those light bulbs,” Trump told reporters Friday.

But specifics remain sparse, and Trump himself suggested later Friday that the amount would actually not be “a lot of money.”

The president’s latest push comes as DC is still waiting for action on the $1 billion cut from its budget by the GOP-led Congress in a government funding deal earlier this year.

This all sets up another likely fight: House Republicans have yet to line up a vote on legislation that would unlock DC’s money — in part due to opposition from deficit hawks, who will undoubtedly demand spending cuts elsewhere to offset Trump’s proposed $2 billion.