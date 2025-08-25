Events Email Briefings
Trade, China likely to dominate US–South Korea talks

Aug 25, 2025, 6:22am EDT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.
Ahn Young-joon/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Tensions over industrial strategy, trade, and China’s rise will likely dominate the South Korean president’s talks in Washington today.

Seoul and Washington have long had a close relationship, but US President Donald Trump has demanded that South Korea play a greater role in its own defense, railed against the decline of American shipbuilding — a sector in which Korean firms are the dominant players — and slapped tariffs on imports from the East Asian nation.

Looming over all those issues is China, which has built out a mammoth, if not yet cutting-edge, shipbuilding sector, and whose threats against Taiwan could have a knock-on effect towards American commitments to safeguarding South Korea, Seoul fears.

Prashant Rao
