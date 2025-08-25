Trade, China likely to dominate US–South Korea talks

Tensions over industrial strategy, trade, and China’s rise will likely dominate the South Korean president’s talks in Washington today.

Seoul and Washington have long had a close relationship, but US President Donald Trump has demanded that South Korea play a greater role in its own defense, railed against the decline of American shipbuilding — a sector in which Korean firms are the dominant players — and slapped tariffs on imports from the East Asian nation.

Looming over all those issues is China, which has built out a mammoth, if not yet cutting-edge, shipbuilding sector, and whose threats against Taiwan could have a knock-on effect towards American commitments to safeguarding South Korea, Seoul fears.