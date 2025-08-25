South Korea’s leader praises Trump’s overtures to Pyongyang in Oval Office meeting

The leaders of the US and South Korea agreed to increase cooperation on North Korea, shipbuilding, and security, even as lingering trade tensions persist.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung survived his first Oval Office meeting Monday by praising Trump and the US economy, hours after Trump questioned Seoul’s stability in a social media post.

Lee, who campaigned on greater engagement with North Korea, also flattered Trump over his diplomatic overtures to Pyongyang: Trump touted his rapport with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and signaled willingness to meet him again. But the regime has reportedly rejected Washington’s outreach. “We also have not heard a peep from Pyongyang on Trump” this year, the BBC wrote.