PFL Africa taps Kigali for semifinals event

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) Africa will host its semifinals in Kigali, Rwanda, on Oct. 18, the mixed martial arts tournament’s continental chief told Semafor. But there are still questions about whether the fledgling league’s star attraction will make an appearance.

The conspicuous absence of PFL Africa chairman and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at the first two events in South Africa in July and August has prompted questions from fans, and criticism from PFL chairman Donn Davis, who said he was “disappointed.”

Ngannou, speaking to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani this month, criticized the billing of the first event, saying it was “like an undercard” and should have been more focused on African fighters. That event was headlined by international PFL stars competing under its ‘Champions Series.’ The Cameroon-born fighter has, however, hinted at potentially attending future events “as long as we get things right and feel comfortable.”

According to PFL Africa General Manager Elias Schulze, the company is focused on building an ecosystem that allows Africa’s most talented fighters to make money and grow their skills without having to leave the continent. “The consensus from my conversations [after the first two events] was these are the best fighters in Africa and some of the best in the world,” Schulze told Semafor.

He argued the quality of fights would rise with each event, particularly with its current format in which winners qualify for the latter rounds, including the upcoming semifinals in Kigali. Ultimate winners of different categories in the finals will each get up to $100,000 in prize money.