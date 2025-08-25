PFL Africa taps Kigali for semifinals event

The Scoop
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) Africa will host its semifinals in Kigali, Rwanda, on Oct. 18, the mixed martial arts tournament’s continental chief told Semafor. But there are still questions about whether the fledgling league’s star attraction will make an appearance.
The conspicuous absence of PFL Africa chairman and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at the first two events in South Africa in July and August has prompted questions from fans, and criticism from PFL chairman Donn Davis, who said he was “disappointed.”
Ngannou, speaking to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani this month, criticized the billing of the first event, saying it was “like an undercard” and should have been more focused on African fighters. That event was headlined by international PFL stars competing under its ‘Champions Series.’ The Cameroon-born fighter has, however, hinted at potentially attending future events “as long as we get things right and feel comfortable.”
According to PFL Africa General Manager Elias Schulze, the company is focused on building an ecosystem that allows Africa’s most talented fighters to make money and grow their skills without having to leave the continent. “The consensus from my conversations [after the first two events] was these are the best fighters in Africa and some of the best in the world,” Schulze told Semafor.
He argued the quality of fights would rise with each event, particularly with its current format in which winners qualify for the latter rounds, including the upcoming semifinals in Kigali. Ultimate winners of different categories in the finals will each get up to $100,000 in prize money.
Know More
Holding the PFL Africa semifinals in Kigali would mark the latest win for Rwanda in its push to attract major international sporting events to the country in recent years. Next month it will host the UCI Road World Championships, the first time the cycling event is being held in Africa. It hosted the NBA-owned Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs and finals between 2021 and 2024 and is also bidding to host a Formula 1 grand prix.
Rwanda has “proven that they’re able to put on world class events. The infrastructure’s there, the support is there,” said Schulze.
He also described Kigali’s semifinals hosting as “a significant draw for sports tourism” with the league hoping to attract fans from nearby East African countries including Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.
“PFL Africa is a continental, pan-African effort so we want to have strong representation across our events,” he said. The league is owned by PFL, a competitor of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Among its investors are Helios Sports and Entertainment Group, which was also among early backers of the BAL.
Martin’s view
Although most sports fans, analysts, and observers in Africa are rooting for the PFL’s success on the continent, multiple factors will determine its trajectory. The star power of Ngannou is one of them.
As Africa’s most recognizable fighter internationally, his presence at events such as the upcoming semifinals in Kigali will help to draw attention to the sport and the company. It’s in the PFL’s interest to engage Ngannou as his presence will elevate events. And he is the company’s chairman, after all.
But while it’s important, it’s far from the only thing. Competing with sports such as football will require deploying the kind of media distribution and brand-building the English Premier League unleashes in Africa, reaching people in the remotest of areas. Developing the infrastructure that allows talented fighters to grow across the continent is also key, as is engaging fans and getting them to buy into the sport.
PFL Africa’s aggressive initial push, particularly in signing multiple broadcast deals, points to them potentially making a dent in Africa’s sports landscape. It is far too early, however, to tell just how successful or not the venture will be.
Notable
- MultiChoice-owned SuperSport this month announced a new partnership with African KnockOut, an African MMA league founded by Kamaru Usman, Africa’s first UFC world champion.