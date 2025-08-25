Netanyahu expresses regret over deadly hospital strikes in Gaza

Two Israeli strikes on a Gaza hospital killed at least 20 people Monday, including five journalists, in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “tragic mishap.”

His statement marked a rare acknowledgment of regret following one of the deadliest of several Israeli strikes to hit both hospitals and journalists during the war in Gaza. While Israel said it “does not target journalists as such,” the country has previously defended striking medical facilities, saying they are used by Hamas, allegations the group denies.

The strikes come as Israel pounds Gaza City ahead of a planned offensive there. The former Hamas capital has become a “city of fear,” Der Spiegel wrote: Its exhausted residents don’t know where they could go.