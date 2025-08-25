Asia set for fastest growth in gin demand

A growing number of boutique gin distillers across Asia are taking advantage of the continent’s growing demand for the liquor.

Much of the gin sold worldwide is produced by mammoth companies, and Asia is no different. But the continent is forecast to see the fastest growth globally in demand for the alcohol in the coming years, and several smaller firms are establishing niches, Nikkei reported: One Philippine manufacturer differentiates itself by relying on local botanicals including mangos and black bamboo, while an Indian one uses cardamom and coriander seeds.

Many still face challenges — customers are wary of paying more for craft gin, and sometimes err toward foreign brands — but “people like local,” one gin maker said.