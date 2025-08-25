Events Email Briefings
Al Jazeera says cameraman killed in Israeli strike

Aug 25, 2025, 6:23am EDT
Destroyed buildings in Gaza.
Amir Cohen/Reuters

Al Jazeera said one of its cameramen was among journalists killed as part of Israel’s intensified offensive on Gaza. The latest deaths followed the killing this month of several of the broadcaster’s staff in the enclave, a strike that Israel defended by alleging that the group’s most prominent member was working with Hamas, claims denied by Al Jazeera and, before he died, the journalist himself.

The latest attacks in Gaza came with Israel opening up operations to take full control of Gaza City, and just days after a UN-backed body officially declared a famine in parts of the territory. “Today, what was once the cultural and financial hub of the enclave lies in lawless ruins,” CNN said.

Prashant Rao
