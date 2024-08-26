US, China to focus on Taiwan in Beijing meeting

Top Chinese and US officials are expected to raise Taiwan as a major concern during Jake Sullivan’s first trip to China as the US national security adviser.

Sullivan’s Tuesday meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be their fifth since February. The “strategic channel” between the two officials — established through a spate of secret meetings across the world — has been a “shock absorber that… has helped cut the risk of a miscalculation” by both superpowers, the Financial Times wrote, especially at a time of heightened tensions.

During the upcoming meeting in Beijing, Washington will highlight China’s “destabilizing” military and economic actions against Taiwan, while Beijing will focus on “clarifying its stern position” on the island, which it views as a breakaway province.