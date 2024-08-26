NASA decided Saturday that SpaceX will bring home the two astronauts stuck on the International Space Station due to problems with the Boeing spacecraft that took them there.

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were expected to return to Earth after an eight-day mission in June but will now hitch a ride on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule in early 2025.

Although they arrived as guests on the ISS, they will soon become full-time crew members, CNN reported, spending their extra five or six months in space doing everyday tasks like conducting spacewalks and science experiments.

Adequate food supplies on the ISS means no one has to diet, but one NASA administrator cautioned that without unlimited reserves of resources, “We need to… get back to normal crew size.”