Kamala Harris raises ‘record’ campaign cash

Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has raised $540 million since its launch last month, her team said Sunday, calling it “a record for any campaign in history.”

The US vice president got $82 million in donations during last week’s Democratic convention where she accepted her historic nomination, a third of which were from first-time contributors, according to her campaign.

The cash boost reflects Harris’ surging momentum over her Republican rival Donald Trump only months before November’s presidential election.

AD

Both candidates are now turning their attention to crucial swing states this week: Trump is set to campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin, and Harris will visit Georgia where the two are neck and neck according to recent polls.