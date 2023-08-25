Zimbabwe elections ‘fell short’ of democratic norms, observers say

Diego Mendoza

International communities are already denouncing Zimbabwe’s election after the country extended polling into another day.

The Southern African Development Community on Friday announced that the election ”fell short" of democratic ideals, citing the cancellation of opposition rallies, biased state media, and alleged voter intimidation, among other systemic issues seen over the last 48 hours.

More than three dozen election observers who extended voting times in pro-opposition districts have been arrested, police said, adding that these workers were “coordinating the alleged release of election results.”

Opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has called the election “fundamentally flawed,” warning that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ZANU-PF party will unfairly prevail.