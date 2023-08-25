Vivek Ramaswamy wants you on his family plan

Vivek Ramaswamy is planning to roll out a platform aimed at encouraging more two-parent families in the U.S., his campaign told Semafor.

“He talks a lot about Lyndon B. Johnson’s failed ‘Great Society’ — in the coming weeks, he’s going to talk about how he can really dismantle that,” Tricia McLaughlin, a Ramaswamy campaign spokesperson, said. “There’s a big part of the fatherless epidemic that roots from that so he’s going to make it a major part of his economic and education policy plans.”

During the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday evening, Ramaswamy — who’s rising in primary polls — railed against a safety net that “pays single women more not to have a man in the house,” though it wasn’t immediately clear which programs he was referring to.

The coming rollout coincides with an increasing interest among some social conservatives in natalism, or policies designed to encourage more Americans to have children. It’s a cause that’s also drawn some interest in elite tech circles (Elon Musk, who praised Ramaswamy’s debate performance, is a fan)