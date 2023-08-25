American auto workers authorize potential strike for next month

Diego Mendoza

/

The United Auto Workers union voted overwhelmingly Friday to authorize potential strikes next month at General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

A total of 97% of members who participated in the strike authorization voted in favor of doing so, the union said. The vote does not guarantee a strike but empowers workers to do so if the automakers cannot strike a deal by Sept. 14.

“Our union’s membership is clearly fed up with living paycheck to paycheck while the corporate elite and billionaire class continue to make out like bandits,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. He and UAW members have for months been raising concerns about protecting employees as the industry transitions to electric vehicles.