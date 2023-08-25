What’s next for Prigozhin’s Wagner Group?

African nations that use Wagner mercenaries, like the Central African Republic (CAR), are left with few options following Prigozhin's death. Cameron Hudson, a former CIA official, told the Financial Times that "Wagner was the option of last resort for these countries," and added that since they're now "in bed with Russia," they can't easily change course. Regardless of who is at the helm of Wagner, the countries in the paramilitary group's orbit will be there for some time.