US defense intelligence chief fired amid widening purge

The Pentagon fired its intelligence agency chief and two other senior military officers, weeks after the White House rejected a report that suggested American strikes on Iran had set its nuclear capabilities back just months.

The agency’s leaked report contradicted US President Donald Trump, who said Tehran’s nuclear ambitions were “obliterated.”

The ousters come amid a widening purge of US national security officials, The Washington Post wrote: Trump’s former national security adviser’s home was raided by the FBI last week, while intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard revoked more than three dozen former and current officials’ security clearance.

Gabbard has spoken about trying to de-politicize the intelligence community,” the Post’s White House bureau chief said. But this “gives the sense of political retribution.”