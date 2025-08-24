Ukraine marks independence as hopes of quick truce with Russia diminish

Kyiv stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure as Ukraine on Sunday marked the 34th anniversary of its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

The unabated attacks came as hopes that US President Donald Trump might quickly broker an end to the war diminished.

Russia’s top diplomat told Meet the Press that significant gaps remain between Moscow and Kyiv’s positions, and that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite Trump’s urging.

The US had blocked Ukraine from using long-range missiles to strike inside Russia in a bid to further peace talks, but Trump could change his mind on the weapons — and giving Kyiv more leverage in negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reported.