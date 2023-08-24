Ukraine claims it carried out an overnight operation in Crimea

Comments from Western officials are part of an emerging narrative that paints Ukraine's efforts so far as disappointing, war historian Lawrence Freedman writes in his newsletter. Questions are mounting over whether Ukraine can win this war, Freedman notes, but "this gloom is overdone." In recent weeks, several news articles have circulated criticizing Ukrainian forces, but "it is one of the clichés of strategy that events are unlikely to unfold in ways that meet the timetable and targets of a plan of campaign," Freedman writes.