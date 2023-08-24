Another offensive map goes viral

J.D. Capelouto

For his latest stunt, YouTuber and viral “philanthropist” MrBeast hosted his own Olympics, bringing together one person “from every country on Earth” and hosting a competition to win $250,000.

The map he used in the video to show which countries were in the competition, though, drew scrutiny over which nations were included, and where borders were drawn in disputed areas. It was the latest viral moment highlighting the fraught political nature of maps in popular culture.