BRICS adds six new members including Iran and Saudi Arabia

Following expansion, BRICS also wants to end the dollar's dominance. As the group looks to decenter the West and the U.S. from global politics, it may opt towards de-dollarization and introduce a new currency to use for trade between the countries. But that may be easier said than done: "If you want it, you'll have to get a banking union, you'll have to get a fiscal union, you've got to get macroeconomic convergence," South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago told a local radio station last month. "Plus they will need a common central bank... where does it get located?"