Mixed Signals: Can Kamala keep it up? With Tommy Vietor

Ben Smith and Nayeema Raza
Updated Aug 23, 2024, 8:33am EDT
media
Can Kamala keep it up?

Ben and Nayeema tape from the Democratic National Convention, breaking down the positive vibes, rise of the credentialed TikTok creator and what Trump is up to on the outside of this bubble.

Tommy Vietor joins them to discuss what sway he and his fellow Pod Save America hosts have with Obama, why the DNC is tuning out Gaza protesters, and whether the party’s newfound unity around Kamala Harris can last through November 5.

Finally, fresh off a GQ photoshoot, Max joins the podcast to talk style and the viability of a Chick-fil-A streaming service.

If you have a tip or a comment, email us mixedsignals@semafor.com
Find us on X: @semaforben, @nayeema @maxwelltani or on Instagram @nayeemaraza

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter here.

Mixed Signals from Semafor Media is presented by Think with Google

