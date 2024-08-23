Top White House official will visit China to discuss final Biden-Xi meeting possibility

Jake Sullivan will visit China for the first time as US national security adviser next week, The White House said Friday, laying the groundwork for a potential final meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Sullivan will meet with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and is expected to discuss the possibility of Biden engaging with Xi before the US president leaves office in January, as well as a preview of Kamala Harris’s China policy, and Beijing’s support for Russia.

Sullivan’s visit is “partly about maintaining stability during a period of high political activity in the United States and . . . general geopolitical uncertainty,” a US official told the Financial Times.