Fed chief Powell to speak at Jackson Hole as investors await clues on rate cut

Investors and markets are anxiously awaiting US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming on Friday, following a fresh spate of economic data that bolstered the case to cut rates come September.

Two new reports released over the last 10 days show that inflation cooled in July to 2.9%, the lowest level since 2021, and that the US labor market was significantly weaker than previously estimated. Both data points make it more probable the Fed will cut rates next month, and they give fuel to some economists saying the central bank has already waited too long to start.

AD

Three-quarters of economists expect the Fed to reduce rates by a quarter of a percentage point when its rate-setting committee meets Sept. 17 and 18, while the rest anticipate a half-point cut, according to CME Group.