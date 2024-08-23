Chinese firms import record levels of chip making equipment

Chinese firms are stockpiling chip making equipment and building out semiconductor supply chains to guard against further US curbs.

The country imported a record $26 billion worth of such machinery, while ASML — a Dutch firm that makes the world’s most advanced chip lithography devices — reported surging sales to China.

A Washington-based semiconductor trade association, meanwhile, warned that Chinese tech giant Huawei was building a secret set of chip making facilities to evade US sanctions, according to Bloomberg.

Semiconductors have emerged as a key issue in the US-China rivalry, with Washington enlisting allies to restrict Beijing’s access to the most advanced chip technology: A think tank said this week China lags the sector’s global leaders by about five years.