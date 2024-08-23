Apple moves to meet EU antitrust rules

Apple will let iPhone users in the European Union delete Safari and other native apps in a bid to assuage the bloc’s antitrust regulators.

The move is part of a wider crackdown on Big Tech on both sides of the Atlantic, and comes after a US judge this month found that Google held an illegal monopoly on online search.

Consolidation in the tech industry — which is largely dominated by seven companies — may be leading to economic stagnation as once-innovative firms become content with rent-seeking from existing customers, the Bloomberg columnist Adrian Wooldridge argued: “It is unclear why the age of entrepreneurship came to a close… but there is little doubt that it is happening.”