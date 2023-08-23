A test of democracy in Zimbabwe’s elections

Diego Mendoza

/

Zimbabweans head to the polls Wednesday in what will be the country’s second election since the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe.

Up for reelection is President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the ZANU–PF party which Mugabe was from and that has ruled the country since independence. Nelson Chamisa of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is the main opposition candidate who narrowly lost to Mnangagwa in 2018.