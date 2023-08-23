Zimbabweans feel economic gloom as they vote in general election

Mnangagwa has tried to contain inflation — calculated this week by the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency, Zimstat, to be running at 77% in August — by limiting the stock of money supply in circulation. However, that approach has affected citizens’ purchasing power.

The tactic has also pushed up usage of US dollars, which are legal tender. Foreign currency notes now account for 80% of bank deposits, the central bank said this month.

Many Zimbabweans like Daniel Nkomah, an informal trader in Harare, feel economic hardships have worsened under Mnangagwa. “Life in Zimbabwe has become unbearable because of runaway prices of basic foodstuffs,” he said, adding that employment opportunities are pushing more people into the informal sector and many live on less than a dollar each day.

Only 4% of those surveyed said they were living comfortably on their current income, compared with about 44% who reported “finding it very difficult” to live on their income.

Many of Zimbabwe’s economic difficulties are tied to its currency volatility, say analysts. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in an email to Semafor Africa, noted that a significant gap between the official and parallel market rates persists, despite attempts to liberalize the exchange rate by Mnangagwa’s administration.

A “swift resolve” by Harare to achieve “greater official exchange rate flexibility” would “contribute to containing money growth” which drives inflation, the IMF said.

Despite allegations of electoral system manipulation by the CCC ahead of Wednesday’s vote, about 53% of Zimbabweans surveyed by Gallup expressed confidence in the electoral process