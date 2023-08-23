Rudy Giuliani surrenders in Georgia

Much of the indictment focuses on Giuliani’s testimony before members of the Georgia Legislature in late 2020. Giuliani repeatedly made false claims of election fraud and urged lawmakers to call a special session to replace Joe Biden’s presidential electors with Trump’s.

Giuliani told reporters before flying to Georgia that he was feeling “very, very good about it.”

AD

“People like to say I’m different,” he said. “I’m the same Rudy Giuliani that took down the mafia.”

His law license in New York was suspended in 2021 over his false election claims.

Trump is expected to surrender on Thursday. All the defendants in the case were given a deadline of noon on Friday to turn themselves in.

Several of the other alleged co-conspirators, including former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, also surrendered Wednesday.