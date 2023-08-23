New Yorkers reject migrants

The policy questions are intractable: Local officials want work visas, but the federal government doesn’t want to encourage desperate journeys north. And the political stakes are high: “Migration is shaping up to replace crime as the central issue in the New York State suburbs that could determine control of the House of Representatives in 2024,” Kadia Goba wrote last month.

Who’s to blame? Forty-seven percent of voters surveyed disapproved of how Mayor Eric Adams is handling the situation; 51% disapproved of Governor Kathy Hochul’s efforts; and 59% disapproved of the Biden administration’s reaction.