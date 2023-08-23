Lukewarm response to Trump tariff plan

Even economists in Donald Trump’s circle were cringing Tuesday at the former president’s suggestion of a 10% tariff on all goods entering the United States.

The proposal, economists left and right said, could trigger retaliatory tariffs from adversaries and allies alike — hiking prices across the board for American firms and consumers.

“You worry about what the repercussions would be,” Stephen Moore, an outside advisor to Trump, told Semafor. “You don’t want to spark a trade war.”

Moore said he didn’t “fully agree” with the idea, but that it had “interesting aspects,” and argued it could be structured to create jobs in the U.S.