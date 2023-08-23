Journalists who’ve returned to China say everyday life has changed

Beijing should stop obsessing over supposed efforts by outsiders to undermine its power, Howard French, a columnist for Foreign Policy wrote, making similar observations during a summer visit to Shanghai to those made by Johnson. French added that the Communist Party will only inevitably fall apart if Beijing fails to “reform in step with the desires of the country’s own population.” French also notes that China — and the U.S. — needed to “rehumanize each other” to end polarization between the two.