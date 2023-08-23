Canada eyes Silicon Valley in its push for new immigrants

The program reached its 10,000-application threshold within 48 hours when it opened in July. While that means no new applicants can apply at this point, some analysts think the government will offer the permit again after it determines how many visa holders actually entered the country to work. "Once [the immigration ministry] learn the numbers and have a feel for how many will take up the opportunity, they can commit to the next steps," David Crawford, a Toronto-based immigration lawyer, told Forbes.